Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,850 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $18.28 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

