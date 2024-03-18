Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

