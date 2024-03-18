Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $215,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDN opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

