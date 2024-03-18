Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Securities by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 14.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.