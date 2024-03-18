Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $283.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.61. The company has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

