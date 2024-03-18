Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

