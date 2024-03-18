Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.29. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

