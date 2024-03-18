Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 24.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.4 %

CET stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

