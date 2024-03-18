Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $168.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

