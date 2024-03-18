Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,389,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,898,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,324,000 after buying an additional 620,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

