Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

