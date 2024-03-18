Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

