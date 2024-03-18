Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.