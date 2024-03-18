Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

