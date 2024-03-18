Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.