Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.05 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

