Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.
Sirius XM Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SIRI opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Insider Transactions at Sirius XM
In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
