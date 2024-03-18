Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $168.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

