Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFIS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.