Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $32.56 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

