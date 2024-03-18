Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

