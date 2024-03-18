Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMAY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.