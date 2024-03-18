Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $242.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.