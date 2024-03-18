RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 273.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of RadNet worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $69,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,221.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.