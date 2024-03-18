Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 255,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after purchasing an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.04 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

