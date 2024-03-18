Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.77 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.