Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

