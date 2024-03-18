Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 13.5 %

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.11 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.