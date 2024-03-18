Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $912.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 912 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 907.68 ($11.63), with a volume of 28017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Renew Stock Performance

Renew Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 858.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of £718.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,528.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Stories

