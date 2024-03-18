Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.09). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $503.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and sold 145,878 shares worth $1,951,071. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

