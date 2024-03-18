ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $196.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,621,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,502,000 after acquiring an additional 597,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

