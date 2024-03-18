Reviewing Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) & Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY)

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qantas Airways and Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian $2.72 billion 0.26 -$260.49 million ($5.05) -2.72

Qantas Airways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qantas Airways 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hawaiian 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qantas Airways and Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.73%. Given Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Qantas Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Qantas Airways and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian -9.59% -171.49% -7.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Qantas Airways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qantas Airways

(Get Free Report)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs. The company operates a fleet of aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands. Qantas Airways Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Mascot, Australia.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.