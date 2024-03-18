Reviewing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $13.64 million 0.82 N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $624.21 million 1.83 -$30.86 million ($1.58) -23.80

Roma Green Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roma Green Finance and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.94% -5.64% -2.18%

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Roma Green Finance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

