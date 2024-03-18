Reviewing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veris Residential and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -38.30% -11.53% -4.32% PotlatchDeltic 6.06% 1.58% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $279.86 million 4.88 -$107.26 million ($1.23) -12.05 PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.48 $62.10 million $0.77 58.16

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veris Residential pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 233.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.