Reviewing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for THK and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.51 billion 1.13 $131.21 million $0.54 20.20 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million 6.17 $113.66 million $0.54 24.83

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. THK pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 5.22% 5.04% 3.26% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.12% 11.37% 7.41%

Risk and Volatility

THK has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats THK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

