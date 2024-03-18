RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $491,696.92 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.97 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,471,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.