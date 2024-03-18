RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

