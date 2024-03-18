RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,952 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of RXO worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 496.87, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

