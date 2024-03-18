Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, November 24th.

SACH opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

