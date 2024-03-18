Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 27 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.98 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.14.
Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.90.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
