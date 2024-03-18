Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $294.33 on Monday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

