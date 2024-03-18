Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of BFS opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.