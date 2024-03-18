Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.