Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.