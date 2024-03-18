Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.