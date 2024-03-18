Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $142.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

