Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

SAIC stock opened at $142.64 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Quarry LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

