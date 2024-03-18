SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,375,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after buying an additional 395,848 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

