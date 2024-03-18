Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $674,740.50 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,270.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

