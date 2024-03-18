Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $190.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

