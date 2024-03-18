SHL Telemedicine’s (SHLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SHL Telemedicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHL Telemedicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine comprises 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

