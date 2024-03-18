Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Rises By 5.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

